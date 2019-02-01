VIDEO: Edgerrin James awaits Hall of Fame vote

Posted 11:45 pm, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47PM, February 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 18: Edgerrin James #32 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers at the RCA Dome on December 18, 2005 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 26-17 loss ended the Colts quest for an undefeated season and their record now stands at 13 wins and 1 loss. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. – Former Colts’ running back Edgerrin James will find out Saturday if he’s earned the ultimate individual honor in football, admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 48-member selection committee will meet in Atlanta to pick the class of 2019.  There are 18 finalists.  Between four and eight new members will be chosen with no more than five from the modern era.

The Colts selected James with the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.  The four-time Pro Bowler gained over 12 thousand yards rushing, scoring 80 touchdowns.  He added 433 catches for 3,364 yards and 11 more touchdowns.

James looks to become the 15th Colts’ player to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.  He’d join the man that drafted him, former Indianapolis’ general manager Bill Polian, one of his head coaches Tony Dungy and Colts’ teammate Marvin Harrison in Canton.

The class of 2019 will be announced at the NFL Honors, a two-hour special that airs Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. on CBS4.

CBS4’s Chris Widlic talked with James on the eve of the vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.