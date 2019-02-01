× Customers of Bloomington’s Yumble may have been exposed to hepatitis A

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – People who ate at a restaurant in downtown Bloomington may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

The department is recommending that anyone who ate at Yumble on Jan. 24 be vaccinated against the disease by Feb. 7. The restaurant that specializes in vegetarian and gluten free bowls is located at 211 N. Walmnut Street, next to the city’s Brothers Bar and Grill.

Health officials say Yumble is working closely with them. A thorough disinfection of the restaurant was completed and the establishment was approved to reopen.

While it’s relatively rare for restaurant patrons to become infected with hepatitis A due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at this facility during on Jan. 24 is recommended to receive a hep A vaccination. Vaccination within 14 days of exposure can prevent the disease.

The vaccine is available through doctor’s offices and pharmacies.

Anyone who consumed food and/or drink at the restaurant on 1/24/19 is also asked to:

Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure.

Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

Indiana is one of several states currently experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak. Just on Thursday, it was announced that customers at an Indianapolis Burger King may have been exposed. And in early January, health officials urged patrons of a Bloomington Buffalo Wild Wings to get vaccinated as well.

For more information, visit the Indiana State Department of Health website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Additional information can be found here.