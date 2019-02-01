Corrections officer accused of firing bullet into Columbus bedroom where kids were sleeping

Posted 8:24 pm, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30PM, February 1, 2019

Nicholas L. Wright (Photo courtesy of the Bartholomew County Jail)

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County corrections officer was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing a bullet into a bedroom where two children were sleeping.

Thankfully, Indiana State Police say the bullet ended up lodged into a toy and the kids inside the Columbus home were not hurt.

Detectives believe the officer, 19-year-old Nicholas L. Wright, fired a round of shots into the home on Alan Drive sometime during the overnight hours of Jan. 11.

Additionally, investigators say they determined Wright altered the scene to cover up the incident and also lied to authorities about what happened.

As a result of the investigation, Wright was taken into custody on Wednesday. He’s facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and obstruction of justice.

Wright’s employment status with the Bartholomew County Jail is unclear at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.