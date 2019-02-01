CBS Sports set to broadcast Super Bowl LIII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - CBS Sports will broadcast its 20th Super Bowl on Sunday when it produces the NFL's biggest game of the year between the Patriots and Rams. That is more than any other network.

The broadcast will utilize 140 cameras and new 8K technology, better than anything viewers have seen.

CBS began the planning for this year's broadcast before Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was finished being built.

"We started this before the stadium was even completed," said CBS Sports' director of engineering Patty Power. "We started our surveys here, but it's been planning, phone calls and meetings. We have it all together at this point."

Power says there won't be much pressure on Sunday because of the intensive planning. The network's biggest challenge was getting the production crew in place.

"It's the equivalent of moving a small army, getting everything in place and setting up what's essentially a temporary village for people to work out of."

CBS broadcast the first Super Bowl on January 15, 1967 between the Packers and Chiefs. It also carried the game's golden anniversary game, Super Bowl 50 between the Panthers and Broncos three years ago.