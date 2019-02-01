Arrests made in connection with at least 2 dozen thefts from cars in January

Jamie Armbrister (L) and Marco Smith (R)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Three people were arrested this week in connection with a series of thefts from cars.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested Marco Smith, Jamie Armbrister and Johnny Woodrupp on Thursday.

While investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into while parked at businesses, detectives noticed a connection: the same car was being reported by witnesses in each case.

IMPD worked with Fishers police to identify the suspects and arrest them. The trio is suspected in at least 24 thefts from vehicles during January.

Several stolen items, including a gun, were returned to their owners.

Note: Police said a mugshot of Woodrupp was not available. 

