Warmer weekend ahead for central Indiana

From extreme cold to accumulating snow, our wild January weather will soon take us for another ride and this one will be much more pleasant.

Relief, in the form of warmer air, arrives this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday with dense fog and drizzle.

Our weather gets even better Sunday. We’ll have highs in the 50s with rain late in the day.

Mild temperatures and a daily chance for rain will be with us next week. 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely by Friday. The combination of rain and water from snow melt may cause standing water and flooding.

Our seasonal snow is still below average

We’ll have a chance for rain Monday.

Expect a dry, mild Tuesday.

More rain is likely Wednesday.

