UPDATE: Zoobilation 2019 tickets sell out in minutes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It didn’t take long for Zoobilation 2019 to sell out. The black-tie fundraiser sold out minutes after tickets went on sale Friday morning, according to officials with the Indianapolis Zoo. That’s a record for the event.

FOX59 and CBS4 are proud media partners of the event once again this year.

This year’s Zoobilation will be held at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, June 14 with the theme “Night in the Jungle.”

Guests will sample food from 70 of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants and sip on beverages served at 15 different bars.

There will also be plenty of music, dancing, and other entertainment on multiple stages throughout the zoo.

For its 33rd year, Zoobilation will celebrate the arrival of the Zoo’s newest animals, sloths and snakes.

The fundraiser helps provide food and care to the Zoo’s 1,200 animals and 47,000 plants, as well as fund local and international conservation efforts. In 2018, they raised $2.5 million to support animal conservation.