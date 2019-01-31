× Truck hits several cars in parking lot at Plainfield business, prompting police standoff

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A truck hit several cars in a parking lot at a Plainfield business Thursday afternoon, leading to a standoff.

The incident happened at 2659 E. Main St. in Plainfield. Police were uncertain how the pursuit started but said a truck ended up crashing into multiple cars in the parking lot at Applebee’s.

After stopping the vehicle stopped, police surrounded the truck with weapons drawn as the driver, 19-year-old Joseph Fox, refused to get out. Photos from the scene showed police with their weapons pointed.

Officers eventually convinced him to get out of the vehicle and took him to an area hospital. Police are still investigating and compiling crash reports on the damaged vehicles.