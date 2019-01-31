× Tickets for highly anticipated Zoobilation 2019 go on sale Feb. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser is returning this summer and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

This year’s Zoobilation will be held at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, June 14 with the theme “Night in the Jungle.”

Guests will sample food from 70 of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants and sip on beverages served at 15 different bars.

There will also be plenty of music, dancing, and other entertainment on multiple stages throughout the zoo.

For its 33rd year, Zoobilation will celebrate the arrival of the zoo’s newest animals, sloths and snakes.

The fundraiser helps provide food and care to the zoo’s 1,200 animals and 47,000 plants, as well as fund local and international conservation efforts. In 2018, they raised $2.5 million at the event to support animal conservation.

Attire for Zoobilation is black-tie and guests must be 21 or older. General admission tickets are $275 for zoo members (limit four) and $300 for non-members. Premium Experience tickets are an additional $200. All tickets are non-refundable.

