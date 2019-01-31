× Those who ate at southwest side Burger King from Jan. 21-24 encouraged to get hep A vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Customers at a southwest side Burger King may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to the Marion County Public Health Department.

The restaurant in question is located at 3311 S. Kentucky Ave. near the Mann Rd. intersection. The health department is urging anyone who ate there between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 to get a hepatitis A vaccine by Monday, Feb. 4.

Hepatitis A vaccines given within two weeks of exposure to the virus can prevent the disease. The vaccine is available through doctor’s offices and pharmacies. The health department will also offer the vaccine for free during a special clinic on Monday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the health department’s South District Health Office, 7551 S. Shelby St.

Those who ate at the restaurant prior to Jan. 21 should monitor for any signs or symptoms of hepatitis A and contact their health care provider immediately if any of these symptoms are present:

Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Abdominal pain

Fever

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

The health department says Burger King has cooperated with its investigation and its recommendations on how to properly clean and disinfect the restaurant. Health officials have approved the restaurant to remain open and will continue to monitor its operations.

Currently, Indiana and some surrounding states are experiencing higher than normal cases of hepatitis A. The disease is caused by a virus that inflames the liver and is spread by fecal-oral transmission.

Anyone with questions about their risk of possible exposure should call the Marion County Public Health Department at (317) 221-5501.