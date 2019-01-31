× Super Bowl bound-former Colts reflect on time in Indy

ATLANTA, Ga. – A handful of former Colts will take the field for the team’s most bitter rival, the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XIII Sunday in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive end John Simon spent training camp with the Colts before being released during final cuts September 1.

The Patriots signed him after week three. He played in 11 regular season games, recording 17 tackles and two sacks. He added four tackles and shared a sack in two playoff games.

“I really enjoyed every day I had with the Colts and that coaching staff,” Simon said. “It’s just how the business works. There’s no hard feelings either way and I’m truly blessed to have landed here.”

Tight end Dwayne Allen and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett are in their second seasons with the Patriots after the Colts traded them to New England last year.

They acknowledge how lucky they are to have caught passes from both team’s no. 12’s, quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Tom Brady.

“My mind is exploding right now trying to compare the two,” Allen joked with CBS4’s Chris Widlic when asked how the two QB’s are similar. “I’ll have to text you an answer or something. Give me some time to think about it.”

“Andrew has all the talent in the world,” Dorsett said. “Andrew is one of most gifted quarterbacks I’ve ever seen and obviously, Tom is Tom. That’s the best quarterback ever. They’re very similar accuracy-wise and the way they throw the ball, touch.”

Both were ecstatic to see Luck back on the field after he sat out the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury.

“We all knew he was hurt, but he never showed it,” said Dorsett. “He never complained. He came out and worked hard every day and it paid off. He’s good now. He’s Andrew now.”

“Just to see Andrew back out there, having fun playing the game of football that I know he loves, meant everything to me,” said Allen.

As for the Colts’ success in 2018? The three former Colts were not surprised.

“They got a great group of guys over in that locker room,” said Simon. “It’s very family-orientated, so I knew they were going to have a great season. I really enjoyed my time there. I still talk to a lot of guys, so I was very happy for them that they were able to have a productive season.”