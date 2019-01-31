× Official Rules: CBS4 app/Colts season preview package giveaway

Official Rules:

HOW TO ENTER: One lucky winner randomly selected from those who have downloaded the CBS4 Indy news app to their Apple or Android device – and then entered the giveaway using the instructions provided via the in-app Message Center – will win an Indianapolis Colts season preview prize package consisting of 2 tickets to every Colts preseason game, 2 VIP passes to Colts Camp and an autographed football from Malik Hooker. The total retail value of the complete prize package is approximately $599.

By entering this contest, you agree to allow us to share your contact information with the provider of the prize package, the Indianapolis Colts.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: This contest will run from Thursday, January 31 at 5 p.m. through the conclusion of the 2019 Super Bowl broadcast on CBS on Sunday, February 3 (approximately 11 p.m.) Indianapolis time. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION: Winner will be contacted on Monday, February 4 after their name is announced at approximately 6 a.m. on the morning news on CBS4. If the winner is unreachable, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

WTTV reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. WTTV also reserves the right to restrict the winners to only local persons whose primary residence is within the Indianapolis Designated Market Area, as defined by the Nielsen Company.

Employees of WTTV, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

GENERAL CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS: Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grants to WTTV the right to use and publish their proper name and city/state online and in print, broadcast, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

WTTV reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright by WTTV, a Tribune Broadcasting station. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

A winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

WTTV is not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone service failures, electrical outages, computer or other technical problems, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results announced are unofficial until the winner responds to notification.

The winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

WTTV reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by Tribune Broadcasting Indianapolis, CBS4 WTTV, 6910 NETWORK PLACE, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46278.