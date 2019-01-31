More snow falls in central Indiana ahead of warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers made it through days of freezing weather only to deal with snow Thursday night.

"I think it's horrible I think I should be somewhere in Florida or California," one driver said while filling up his car ahead of the winter weather.

While Hoosiers prepared, crews hit the road.

"It's gonna get busy with the snow falling now," Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeff Rader said.

He patrolled as the snow started falling on the interstate.

"Slow down if you see the roads are wet especially night time when it gets so cold," he said.

The cold created a busy week for troopers.

"We've had hundreds of folks that were stranded," Sgt. Rader said.

They spent the day making sure the interstate was clear of abandoned vehicles and didn't slow down as the weather changed.

"We've still got extra manpower out," Sgt. Rader said.

INDOT brought extra manpower too, with a full call out.

"Because we are so cold our road temperature is down so the biggest thing is our plan has kind of changed because we’re just gonna try to clear the snow because it’s sticking to the roads," INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan said.

On Indianapolis roads, DPW had 80 trucks out in the afternoon pretreating roads and working throughout the night.

"Don't crowd the plow we know allow that extra time in the morning when you leave for your commute," DPW spokesperson Charnay Pickett said.

Troopers also remind drivers to anticipate slick and hazardous conditions, if you get in a back up to keep your eye on your rearview mirror, don't brake hard on an overpass and slow down.