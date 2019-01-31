× Mail service to start back up across central Indiana Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Mail delivery is set to resume Friday, Feb. 1 following two days of suspended service due to the extreme cold.

All post offices will be open and offering full services, except for the Goshen Post Office and Morocco Post Office. Those locations have not had their power restored yet.

“As we resume delivery, we ask our customers to continue clearing sidewalks, paths and approaches to the mailboxes for the continued safety of our letter carriers,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “We sincerely thank and appreciate the assistance, cooperation and concern from customers for our employees during this unprecedented time.”

In Indiana, the USPS had suspended delivery for zip codes starting with 460-469, 472-475, 478 and 479.

USPS officials apologized for any inconvenience from the service disruption, adding that the “safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount concern.”