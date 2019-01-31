× Juvenile sent to hospital after being shot in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A juvenile was shot at an apartment complex in Westfield on Thursday.

The city’s police department says it happened near the Casey Acres Apartments in the 1200 block of Sabrina Way. That’s near the intersection of 176th Street and Ditch Road.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital, according to police.

The juvenile’s age and condition are unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental or intentional.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.