IPS approves across-the-board raises up to 22 percent for non-teaching staff members
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A proposal approved by the Indianapolis Public Schools’ board Thursday will provide between 3 and 22 percent raises to all of the district’s non-teaching staff.
The raises include both employees unionized through AFSCME and non-bargaining employees. They will also apply to positions that are currently open as the district seeks to fill high-turnover jobs.
According to district administrators, the raises would mark the first base salary increase for most non-teaching staff in 10 years.
Here is the breakdown for AFSCME employees:
- Food center drivers: 4%
- Food center workers: 22%
- All other unionized positions: 3%
- Non-food center staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus
Additionally, here is the breakdown for non-unionized employees:
- Police officers: 10%
- Elementary food service managers and assistants: 11.5%
- High school food service managers and workers: 4%
- All other non-unionized positions: 3%
- Non-food service staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus
The largest raise comes for workers at the district’s food center, which prepares and packages meals that are sent throughout the district. Administrators pointed to a 16% turnover and difficulty recruiting for the positions as reasons for the 22% hike in pay. Currently, such positions pay between $10.16 and $14.62 an hour.