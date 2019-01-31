Click here for delays and closings

IPS approves across-the-board raises up to 22 percent for non-teaching staff members

Posted 6:00 pm, January 31, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:59PM, January 31, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A proposal approved by the Indianapolis Public Schools’ board Thursday will provide between 3 and 22 percent raises to all of the district’s non-teaching staff.

The raises include both employees unionized through AFSCME and non-bargaining employees. They will also apply to positions that are currently open as the district seeks to fill high-turnover jobs.

According to district administrators, the raises would mark the first base salary increase for most non-teaching staff in 10 years.

Here is the breakdown for AFSCME employees:

  • Food center drivers: 4%
  • Food center workers: 22%
  • All other unionized positions: 3%
  • Non-food center staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus

Additionally, here is the breakdown for non-unionized employees:

  • Police officers: 10%
  • Elementary food service managers and assistants: 11.5%
  • High school food service managers and workers: 4%
  • All other non-unionized positions: 3%
  • Non-food service staff with 10 years or more employment: additional $500 bonus

The largest raise comes for workers at the district’s food center, which prepares and packages meals that are sent throughout the district. Administrators pointed to a 16% turnover and difficulty recruiting for the positions as reasons for the 22% hike in pay. Currently, such positions pay between $10.16 and $14.62 an hour.

