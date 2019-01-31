× Intense cold through Thursday followed by snow

STILL cold all day long! Thursday’s high will climb into the teens but AM wind chills will still be well below zero. Afternoon feels like temperatures will still be close to zero but the wind chill warning expires at 1pm. Emoji forecast still features a poor smiley face with chattering teeth.

We’re tracking a clipper heading this direction! Snow falling Thursday in Bismarck. Snow will begin after 6pm Thursday. It’ll snow all night but be mostly finished by 6am. Still anticipating difficult travel Friday morning. Snow totals will not be impressive but no doubt the 1-3 inches that most of us will get will still cause problems on the roads early Friday. Temperatures soar above average this weekend! Numbers in the 40s Saturday and low 50s by Sunday will mean all of our ice will be melting away, leaving us with a lot of runoff followed by more rain Monday. Lots of water and likely potholes to deal with in the upcoming week.