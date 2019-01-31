× INDOT, DPW crews prepare for snow in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With snow in the forecast for central Indiana, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indiana Department of Transportation are getting ready to treat the roads.

DPW will have 80 plow trucks treating city streets, with work beginning in the afternoon ahead of the projected snowfall. The Indy Snow Force Viewer will be activated at 3 p.m. so residents can track DPW trucks and see which streets have been treated or plowed.

INDOT, meantime, said a full call out of plow trucks will begin at 4 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to give plows plenty of room as they work to clear snow.

You can check local traffic here.