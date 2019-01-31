× Hoosiers come together to help single mom battling stage 4 cancer

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A single mother has dedicated her life to taking care of her patients and making sure her two sons are taken care of.

But now, she’s asking for her community to come together to help her.

A fundraiser will help Krista Furby raise money for her expensive treatments after she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Furby was first diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2016. She had a double mastectomy and doctors told her she was cancer free.

But in 2018, things took a turn. Without realizing it, she was working with a broken neck for two months. She had to have surgery and that’s when doctors found the cancer had spread to her bones. A scan showed the cancer also went back to her breast, as well as her ribs, neck and pelvis. After a biopsy, doctors told her she had stage 4 cancer.

“It was kind of the adrenaline kicks in when you’re all alone, and you have to take on that information and process it all by yourself and that was difficult,” said Furby. “And then waking up from my surgery, I wasn’t expecting it to be cancer. So, that was another shocker.”

Furby works as an overnight ER nurse. She works those crazy hours, even after having to go through chemo. She says, the hardest part for her is knowing how much of an affect it’s having on her two boys.

“They’ve had to grow up a lot sooner because they’ve had to become the men of the house,” Furby said. “I don’t know what I’d do without them. I have the best boys in the world. And they’re there for me, and it amazes me how strong they are and they’re handling it very well. They take very good care of me.”

Furby says her boys and her support system are what keep her going. Her co-workers at Community Health South often do what they can to help, whether it’s helping with her appointments or doing fundraisers and events.

Furby says much of her treatment and some medications are not covered by her insurance. In fact, one of the medications she takes costs $23,000 a month. One of her co-workers had the idea to throw a fundraiser to help Furby with her medical expenses after just running into her at work one day.

“You could tell…as much pain as she’s probably in, she shows up to work,” said Shannon McKnight. “She’s always very nice and super helpful and very sweet. So, I thought that, I need to do something for her; I want to do something for her.”

On Thursday, January 31, Shannon and others will have a fundraiser at the Chick-fil-a in Greenwood (155 S. Marlin Dr) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tell them you’re there for Krista Furby and 20% of what you spend (minus taxes) will help Krista and her family.

A co-worker also started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.