TRAFFIC: Southbound I-65 closed south of Lebanon at 134 mm for police investigation

Feeling petty? Zoo lets you name cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

Posted 12:01 pm, January 31, 2019, by

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, but it’s a holiday people love to hate.

And if you’re still upset with an ex, you can name a cockroach after them!

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London will let you name a cockroach after your ex for about $2. Whatever name you choose for the cockroach will appear on the roach board near the enclosure.

You’ll also receive a certificate saying: “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the not so loving memory of my worthless ex!” Ouch!

All the money raised will go towards future zoo projects.

Or you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex at the Bronx Zoo. That costs $15, and it includes a digital certificate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.