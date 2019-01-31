× Feeling petty? Zoo lets you name cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, but it’s a holiday people love to hate.

And if you’re still upset with an ex, you can name a cockroach after them!

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London will let you name a cockroach after your ex for about $2. Whatever name you choose for the cockroach will appear on the roach board near the enclosure.

You’ll also receive a certificate saying: “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the not so loving memory of my worthless ex!” Ouch!

All the money raised will go towards future zoo projects.

Or you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your ex at the Bronx Zoo. That costs $15, and it includes a digital certificate.