Expect 2-4″ of snow across central Indiana overnight

From extreme cold to accumulating snow, our wild January weather will soon take us for another ride.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 am Friday. Snow will spread across the state this evening, mainly along and north of I-70. The heaviest snow will fall between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. The snow will end before sunrise.

A warm front moving this way will cause the snow and temperatures will moderate Friday with highs nudging above freezing.

Relief, in the form of warmer air, arrives this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday with fog and drizzle. It gets even better Sunday. We’ll have highs in the 50s with rain late in the day.

Mild temperatures and a daily chance for rain will be with us next week. The combination of rain and water from snow melt may cause standing water and flooding.

Our seasonal snow is till below average

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for central Indiana through 10am Friday.

Low temperatures will rise through the teens overnight.

Light snow will develop Thursday evening.

Snow will spread across the state ovenight.

Snow will taper off after 3am.

Snow will end by Friday morning.

2-4″ of snow is likely by Friday morning.

Temperatures will not be as cold Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will rise above average this weekend.