Dozen cars on fire at Newark Airport in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a parking garage at Newark Liberty Airport Thursday morning, PIX11 reports.

Heavy, black smoke was seen coming out of a parking garage at Terminal C. Vehicles on the roof of the parking garage are seen engulfed in flames.

The blaze started on the rooftop of the garage shortly before 7 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

The garage is currently closed, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

No injuries are reported at this time, according to Port Authority.

Anyone traveling to the airport is asked to park in either Terminal A or Terminal B. Flights have not been impacted, Port Authority officials said.

