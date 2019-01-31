Click here for delays and closings

Councilors call for charges to be filed against owner of frozen dog thrown in dumpster

Posted 9:54 pm, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06PM, January 31, 2019

(Photo courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bipartisan group of City-County councilors is calling for charges to be filed against the owner of a dog that officials say froze to death in a doghouse and was then thrown in a dumpster.

In a statement issued Thursday, Councillors Adamson, Coulter, Cordi, Fanning, Johnson, and Mascari said they want to see the owner prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the way this animal suffered,” said Council Vice President Adamson, who sponsored the city’s updated Care and Treatment law in 2015, which specifically states that animals must be brought inside when the temperature outside is below 20 degrees Fahrenheit or above 90. “None of our neighbors, human or animal, should have to face these kind of weather conditions without appropriate shelter.”

The dog was found in the dumpster Wednesday when an official with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was out with officers to make sure animals were being taken care in the sub-zero temperatures. The dog was emaciated and covered in trash, according to IACS.

That same day, officers also confiscated a dog that the shelter says was left outside, chained to a back porch. The dog was reportedly shivering.

If you see a pet left out in the cold, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. At night, call 317-327-3811. The website to report is maps.indy.gov/requestindy.

As of Thursday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had not announced any arrests in the case.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.