Councilors call for charges to be filed against owner of frozen dog thrown in dumpster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bipartisan group of City-County councilors is calling for charges to be filed against the owner of a dog that officials say froze to death in a doghouse and was then thrown in a dumpster.

In a statement issued Thursday, Councillors Adamson, Coulter, Cordi, Fanning, Johnson, and Mascari said they want to see the owner prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the way this animal suffered,” said Council Vice President Adamson, who sponsored the city’s updated Care and Treatment law in 2015, which specifically states that animals must be brought inside when the temperature outside is below 20 degrees Fahrenheit or above 90. “None of our neighbors, human or animal, should have to face these kind of weather conditions without appropriate shelter.”

The dog was found in the dumpster Wednesday when an official with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was out with officers to make sure animals were being taken care in the sub-zero temperatures. The dog was emaciated and covered in trash, according to IACS.

That same day, officers also confiscated a dog that the shelter says was left outside, chained to a back porch. The dog was reportedly shivering.

If you see a pet left out in the cold, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. At night, call 317-327-3811. The website to report is maps.indy.gov/requestindy.

As of Thursday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had not announced any arrests in the case.