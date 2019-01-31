× Adults-only Disney Prom, Puppy Bowl watch Party, Winterfest and more! Check out these fun indoor events this weekend

Disney Prom featuring The Little Mermen

The Vogue

Get decked out in your best Disney-themed costume and head to The Vogue in Broad Ripple on Saturday, Feb. 2, for the ultimate grown-up Disney prom featuring The Little Mermen. The Little Mermen are a Disney rock cover band who will perform a jam-packed lineup of nostalgic, fun singalongs to some of your favorite Disney songs. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show kicks off at 9 p.m. Tickets start at just $12. Costumes are encouraged! This is a 21+ event.

11th Annual Brewers Guild of Indiana Winterfest

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Your favorite Indiana breweries will be joined by a select group of guest breweries from around the country this Friday and Saturday for the 11th annual Winterfest at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. There will be over 200 beer selections to choose from! All attendees (except designated drivers) receive a tasting glass and unlimited samples. Proceeds support the Brewers of Indiana Guild’s mission to promote and educate Hoosier breweries, with a portion also going to the Guild’s Political Action Committee which helps the Brewers Guild of Indiana legislate on their behalf. Plus, $3 from every ticket sold will also benefit Joy’s House.

Puppy Bowl Watch Party

Metazoa Brewery

Cheer on one of Indiana’s very own, Pistachio, as he competes in this year’s Puppy Bowl at Metazoa Brewery’s Puppy Bowl Watch Party this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. They will also have raffle prizes, $12 pitcher specials, food from Droopy’s BBQ onsite, and even a meet-and-greet with Pistachio himself. Pistachio is a Maltese pup from Every Dog Counts Rescue who was born with a congenital defect called a liver shunt. This extra vessel or “shunt” had to be surgically closed off for him to survive. Weighing less than 2 pounds, the surgery was risky, but he came through and recovered like a champ! Now, he is a competitor for #TeamRuff in the 2019 Puppy Bowl! Admission for the viewing party is free! Note: This is a 21+ event.

Cinch: World’s Toughest Radio

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

This Friday and Saturday night, the world’s toughest rodeo—Cinch—returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. More than an eight-second ride, fans can expect the absolute best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “Toughest in the World,” all hoping for the ultimate opportunity to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas for the World Champion title. There will also be specialty entertainers including trick rider Dusti Dickerson and Professional Rodeo Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford. Fans are encouraged to come early for the pre-show (FREE with a ticket) from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each night. They will have the opportunity to meet and greet the cowboys, cowgirls, and specialty entertainers, get autographs and have special photo opportunities. The pre-show also includes pony rides, a peek behind the scenes, special giveaways, and more!

