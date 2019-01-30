× Wind Chill Warning continues as central Indiana deals with record-setting cold air

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Wind Chill Warning continues for central Indiana through 1 p.m. Thursday. We tied the record low of -11 degrees Wednesday morning and low temperatures will drop to a record-setting -11 again tonight. The cold, combined with gusty winds, will create wind chill values -20 to -30 through Thursday morning.

We cannot stress enough how dangerous this record-setting cold air is for people and animals. High temperatures will rise into the teens Thursday.

The good news is that this arctic blast is almost over. Light snow is likely as a Pacific cold front (air not as cold) moves across the area Thursday night and Friday. This will bring light snow that will accumulate Friday morning. Temperatures will moderate Friday with highs nudging above freezing.

Relief, in the form of warmer air, arrives this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday with fog and drizzle. It gets even better Sunday. We’ll have highs in the 50s with rain late in the day.

A number of cold weather records were matched Wednesday.

