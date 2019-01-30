× What Bill Belichick, Sean McVay have to say about Super Bowl preparations

ATLANTA, Georgia — Bill Belichick has been mostly coy about his relationship with Rams coach Sean McVay, saying only that he had met him previously and that he had a lot of respect for the job the 33-year-old, first-time head coach has done in Los Angeles.

Belichick did exchange a hug with McVay during Super Bowl Opening Night festivities earlier this week at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

But according to McVay, he and the coach of five-time Super Bowl champion Patriots had become texting buddies – sort of.

McVay says he received a congratulatory text from Belichick after the Rams’ 38-31 victory over the Vikings back on Sept. 27.

“For him to take the time to say congratulations with all the things he’s got going on, it means a lot,” McVay told the media.

The coaches met for the first time when the Patriots held a joint practice with the Redskins in 2014. McVay was in his first season as the Redskins’ offensive coordinator at the time.

If Los Angeles beats New England on Sunday, McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl. Belichick can become the oldest to win one at age 66.

