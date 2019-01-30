Click here for delays and closings

Two people died in Delaware County after being found outside in the extremely cold weather

Posted 7:00 am, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, January 30, 2019

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people have died in Delaware County in the past few days due to the cold weather.

An 87-year-old resident was found dead by family members outside on Saturday, and a 59-year-old resident was found dead outside by family members on Tuesday.

They were found outside of the Muncie city limits.

According to the coroner, their deaths are related to the cold weather.

Right now Delaware County is the only county in Indiana issuing a warning against travel.

