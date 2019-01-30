TITLE Boxing in Glendale gives knock-out punch to one of 2019’s most popular workouts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All this month, we’ve explored some of Indy’s most unique hot-spots to kick start a healthy 2019. This week, we’re wrapping things up with a knock-out trip to TITLE Boxing Club at 2625 E 62nd Street Suite #1007 in the Glendale neighborhood.

Over the past 6 years, TITLE has empowered men and women of all experience levels–strengthening them both body and mind–and taught them one heck of a right hook.

Yet for many of their most dedicated students and trainers, it all started with a workout.

“When my basketball career ended, I came here because I was looking for a place to get a workout,” said Devin Williams. “Something that would push me kind of like I did on the basketball court.”

He started as a member, but as a longtime fan of combat sports, it didn’t take long for his passion for boxing to grow. Apparently, he’s not alone because boxing was named the “Best Workout of 2019” by The Wall Street Journal.

“I came in here, had my first class and was pretty much hooked from there on. I’ve pretty much become obsessed with it,” he said. “It’s a major part of my life.”

Now Williams is the head trainer at TITLE Boxing Glendale. He’s also the guy who will motivate you throughout the intense 60-minute class.

“Our workout consists of a 15-minute warm-up where we get the heart rate up—all cardio. After that, we have eight, three-minute rounds of boxing with a one-minute rest in between each round…Then we finish with 15 minutes of core and abs,” he explained.

Your trainer is on hand showing you proper technique, combinations and helping strengthen you not only physically, but mentally as well.

“Everyone who comes through those doors brings with them their frustration, their anxiety, their problems from the outside and we have a safe place here for you to come and kind of get that all out,” said Williams.

For him, it also offered an opportunity for him to get a great cardio workout without wearing his body down.

“You don’t put as much pressure on the body like you would do from running or doing sprints. I get the same cardio as someone who runs marathons or does jogging as a hobby,” he said. “I get that same cardio but I don’t have to put so much wear and tear on my body.”

Four Things You Need to Know About TITLE Boxing Glendale: If you try it out and fall in love with boxing, TITLE offers a variety of membership options ranging from class-to-class, packages, or even an unlimited membership for the folks who want to come every day.

If you fall in love with boxing and want to get more in depth, you can opt for one-on-one personal training sessions. “We’ll have a one-on-one session where myself or one of the other trainers will bring you in the ring, have you put the gloves on and really work one on one and get more technical in the ins and outs of the sport,” said Williams.

With 60 bags, there’s always plenty of space at TITLE Boxing Glendale. And if you think boxing is just for the guys, think again! The majority of the members here are women. Plus, you don’t have to have any experience in combat sports to enjoy a great workout. They’ll teach you everything you need to know!

People typically bring their own gear, but if you need to purchase boxing gloves, shoes, or other merchandise, you can purchase it at TITLE.

Your first class is on the house thanks to their “First Shot Free” program. So it’s a great opportunity to see what the experience is like and to figure out if TITLE Boxing is the right fit for you.

“We have a very unique family environment here at TITLE… Everyone is very friendly, very welcoming and very uplifting and supportive of people’s goals,” Williams said.

It doesn’t matter your age, gender or experience level. Here, it all comes down to one thing.

“You could have a professional athlete in your class, you could have an amateur fighter in your class. But when that class starts, it’s very much you versus yourself and we want to push you to be the best version of yourself that you can be,” said Williams.

For more information about TITLE Boxing Club Glendale, check out their website by clicking here.

