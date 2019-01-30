Click here for delays and closings

Thousands of central Indiana residents without power during extremely cold temps

Posted 7:17 am, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, January 30, 2019

Map shows IPL outages in the Indy-area as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) and Duke Energy are working to restore power to hundreds of customers as extremely cold weather moves into central Indiana.

We’re told wind is a factor in the power outages, and they’re having trouble with the transformers.

At this time, more than 3,000 IPL customers and more than 2,200 Duke customers are affected by the outages.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.