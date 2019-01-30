× This chart shows how long it takes to get frostbite in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are bracing for sub-arctic temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. A polar vortex is moving across Indiana, marking the coldest weather we’ve seen in nearly 25 years.

We’ll see wind chills as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit, creating very dangerous conditions.

Hundreds of schools and businesses across central Indiana are closed as officials urge everyone to stay indoors.

Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 10 minutes with these temps, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This chart from NWS shows how quickly frostbite occurs.

Hypothermia can occur at any temperature lower than normal body temperature depending on factors like age, body fat, and alcohol consumption. Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and obvious exhaustion, according to the NWS.