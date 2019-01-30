The Irvies, a celebration of community as only Irvington knows how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Voting is on for a one-of-a-kind award show happening in Irvington on Indy's east side. It's the perfect mix of community, with a dash of quirk. They call it the Irvies.

“The idea of doing almost a "Dundies" style [award show], from The Office, a little satire, but at its base to really recognize the community," Irvies Chair Tyler Sheller said.

The award show is a fundraiser for the Irvington Development Organization, with all the proceeds going back to help the community. Irvington may be the Halloween capital of central Indiana, but the neighborhood also prides itself on "loving thy neighbor," which is at the root of these awards.

“Those in the community that go above and beyond to make Irvington as quirky, unique, and magical as it really is," Sheller said.

“We are a "do-gooding," self entertaining, take care of each other, and every dog we ever find and cat, community," past Irvie winner Dawn Briggs said.

The categories are all tongue-in-cheek, from the RIP Steve Irwin award for animal lovers, to The Cheers award, for a place where everyone knows your name. Voting goes until Feb 1, with voting boxes located at specific businesses in the area. Each category has its own spot. The idea is to not only get votes, but to spark an economic boost in foot traffic.

“What better way than to put these ballet boxes in the community, so that people have to go out vote in 12 different locations," Sheller said. “Come vote at Black Acre, get a beer, go to Hampton Designs and pick up a nice little gift.”

You can find voting for each award below, and a list of what each award means here.

The award will be February 23rd at 7 pm at the Irvington Lodge.