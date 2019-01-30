× Rutgers uses a 22-0 run to beat slumping Indiana, 66-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Geo Baker had 16 points and five assists as Rutgers used a 22-0 run to come back and beat Indiana 66-58 Wednesday night.

Ron Harper Jr. had a fast break dunk followed by a 3-pointer after back-to-back Indiana turnovers as Rutgers (11-9, 4-6 Big Ten) ended the first half on a 9-0 run, cutting Indiana’s lead to 29-28. The Scarlet Knights started the second half on a 11-0 run to give them their first lead of the game since 3-2.

Indiana (12-9, 3-7 Big Ten) scored with 3:48 left in the first half on Aljami Durham layup. The Hoosiers wouldn’t score again until Romeo Langford, who had a game-high 20 points, hit a 3-pointer with 14:29 to go to end Rutgers’ 22-0 run and make it 41-32.

Langford got Indiana within seven, scoring with 6:09 to go and again with 2:43 to play on a pair of free throws. A Juwan Morgan layup made it 58-53 with 2:00 minutes to go, but that’s the closest Indiana would get.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: After a few weeks in the Top 25 earlier in the season, peaking at No. 21, the Hoosiers can’t get off the schneid, losing seven in a row. It’s the worst losing streak for IU since 2010-11, when they lost their final nine Big Ten games, including the first round of the conference tournament. Indiana’s last win was versus Illinois Jan. 3

Rutgers: This was a big step for the Scarlet Knights as they continue to climb their way out of the basement of the Big Ten, winning three in a row for the first time in school history. The last time Rutgers won three-straight league games in the regular season since 2003-04, when they were members of the Big East. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At No. 6 Michigan State Saturday night.

Rutgers: At Ohio State Saturday.