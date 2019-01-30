× Postal service suspends Wednesday mail delivery in many areas due to extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are among those who shouldn’t expect to get mail on Wednesday.

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended delivery for Wednesday due to the extreme cold weather forecast for many parts of the Midwest.

In Indiana, the USPS has suspended delivery for zip codes starting with 460-469, 472-475, 478 and 479. The suspension is for Wednesday only; service is expected to resume Thursday.

Other areas are also affected by the delivery suspension: