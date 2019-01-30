× Postal service suspends Thursday mail delivery in many areas due to extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are among those who shouldn’t expect to get mail on Thursday, after missing Wednesday’s mail as well.

The U.S. Postal Service suspended delivery for Wednesday due to the extreme cold weather forecast for many parts of the Midwest. They decided Wednesday evening to do the same on Thursday, as more brutal cold is expected.

In Indiana, the USPS has suspended delivery for zip codes starting with 460-469, 472-475, 478 and 479.

USPS officials apologized for any inconvenience from the service disruption, adding that the “safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount concern.”

Other areas are also affected by the delivery suspension:

Michigan: 486-491, 493-499

Chicago: 606-608

Lakeland: 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 601, 611

Detroit: 480-485, 492

Central Illinois: 601, 603 – 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617

Northern Ohio (Cleveland and Lima areas): 441, 458

Ohio Valley (Cincinnati and Columbus areas): 452, 430-432

Northland: 540, 546-548, 550, 551, 553-564, 566

Hawkeye: 500-514, 520-528, 612

Dakotas: 580-588, 570-577

Eastern Nebraska: 680-689