Click here for delays and closings

Moves to make when you get a raise or promotion

Posted 3:03 pm, January 30, 2019, by

Are you getting a raise or promotion soon? If you are, it could be a good time to make a few subtle changes to your financial situation. Our money expert, Andy Mattingly is here with a few moves to make with this new found money so that you can be money smart.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.