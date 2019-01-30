Click here for delays and closings

Man ordered Church’s Chicken before robbing restaurant with gun

Posted 11:04 am, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 30, 2019

Photo of robber on November 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A robber ordered Church’s Chicken before holding customers and employees at gunpoint and stealing cash.

Police are trying to track down a black man wanted for robbery. They say he ordered food at Church’s Chicken at 2910 West 71st Street on November 20th, 2018, at 9:32 p.m.

As he was leaving, he turned around, approached the counter with a gun, and pointed it at employees and customers.

He demanded and took money from the safe before fleeing the area.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

