Click here for delays and closings

LIVE BLOG: Central Indiana deals with dangerous cold and wind chills

Posted 7:30 am, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31AM, January 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Extremely dangerous cold has arrived in central Indiana.

Hoosiers will have to contend with subzero temperatures and gusting winds that will drop the wind chill to as low as 40 below zero. As a result, hundreds of school systems across the state are closed.

Follow our live blog below as central Indiana deals with this dangerous cold snap.