Judge dismisses charges against Peru man accused of driving into ambulance

PERU, Ind. – A judge has dismissed the charges against a Peru man who was accused driving into the back of an ambulance in June 2017.

Investigators originally said two EMTs were on their way to a medical call with their ambulance lights and sirens on when a driver, identified as Ryan Wilke, rear-ended them.

Police arrested Wilke for operating while intoxicated and criminal recklessness, but those charges were dropped in May of 2018.