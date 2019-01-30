Click here for delays and closings

IndyGo CEO stepping down after 15 years

Posted 4:17 pm, January 30, 2019, by

Mike Terry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Mike Terry, the President and CEO of IndyGo, is calling it quits after 15 years at the wheel.

Terry successfully led IndyGo’s referendum to establish a Marion County income tax to expand bus routes and service. He also was in charge as IndyGo proposed and broke ground for the Red Line, a $100 million dedicated line service from broad ripple through downtown to the University of Indianapolis.

IndyGo expects to begin running buses on the red line later this year.

Terry said it’s time to “pass the baton” at the agency. IndyGo is undertaking a nationwide search for his replacement.

