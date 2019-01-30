Fishers police believe suspected burglar may be linked to other local cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police are investigating two home burglaries on the far east side of town and looking into whether there are any more cases linked to the suspect.

Investigators said they happened Monday afternoon on Thor Run and Springstone.

"It's very uncommon for this to happen in Fishers but it can," said Sgt. Tom Weger.

Weger credits good police work with helping officers take someone into custody and recover personal property from the homes within just a few hours.

Investigators said Erwin Pilgrim, 42, of Indianapolis is facing charges of burglary, auto theft and criminal mischief. But their investigation isn't over yet.

"We believe that he may be linked to other cases here in Fishers and other jurisdictions within the area," Weger said.

So police said they're asking people in the area of 104th and Olio Road to check their surveillance cameras from Monday.

"Just look for any suspicious activity. We believe that the individual is driving either a gray Range Rover or a black pickup truck at the time of these burglaries," Weger said.

Police said they don't know if anyone else was involved.

"That's something that we're also trying to determine is, if we can determine that there were additional homes targeted, then there may be video of other accomplices. We don't know if he acted alone or if he had help," Weger said.

Police are reminding residents if they see something to say something.

"We feel like he was probably in the neighborhood, somebody probably saw him and just wrote it off," said Weger.

Weger says if you ever see something not right or suspicious, call police immediately.