Fishers holds fundraiser for injured Officer Bihn Dennis

FISHERS, Ind.- An injured police officer is getting help from the community he serves. Back in October, Officer Bihn Dennis nearly lost his life in a motorcycle crash in Brown County.

“Everyone is in a good mood when Bihn is around, you miss that,” said Lt. Dave Dunbar, with the Fishers Police Department.

Officers made a pit spot on the nightly Wednesday patrol. Instead of hitting the streets, officers took to the track. A ‘Race a Cop’ fundraiser was held at K1 Speed. Every race was for one reason, Officer Dennis.

13-year-old Grant Nelson buckled in and headed out. Nelson’s connection to Officer Dennis is a special one.

“My dad used to work with Officer Dennis so we thought it’d be cool to come out and support him,” said Grant Nelson, an 8th grader.

K1 Speed is donating a portion of the proceeds from the night to the Dennis family. The help is now even more of a need since Officer Dennis’s wife recently lost her job while taking care of him.

“It’s a 24/7 job in helping Bihn. He has the personality and the drive to do it but he does need the help,” said Lt. Dunbar.

The go-kart races are more than just about speed or support, it’s about showing an officer that his community cares and they’re not slowing down.

“He’s got the biggest heart in the world. He’s the kind of guy you want for a police officer in the city of Fishers,” said Lt. Dunbar.

The Fishers community is setting up more benefits. You can click here if you’re interested in donating to Officer Dennis’s family.