× Dangerous cold to be followed by snow

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

The countdown to spring is on as we wake up to bone-chilling wind chills Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be unrelenting all day long; well below zero from sunup until sundown. In these conditions Hypothermia is a concern and Frostbite can occur in less than ten minutes. Cover all skin and limit your time outdoors. Today’s high: one lonely degree. A few flurries are possible but much of the day will actually be mostly sunny. A mostly clear sky Wednesday night will mean even colder temperatures. Ten below will be the air temp Thursday morning. The best news out of this is that the wind will be quieter so the wind chills won’t be quite as extreme (though still terrible). We’ll only climb up to the teens on Thursday and clouds will be on the increase ahead of the next weather system. Snow will slide into Central Indiana after 6 Thursday evening. Snow will fall all night meaning shoveling Friday morning. 2-4 inches expected Indianapolis and north with 0-2 inches Shelbyville and south. Saturday looks great temperature-wise. Back up above average and only a small chance for rain. Potholes will rear their ugly heads by this weekend because of these intense temperature swings.