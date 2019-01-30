× Butler basketball manager launches push up challenge as cancer research fundraiser

As Butler basketball makes its push through the Big East schedule, one member of the team is making a push of his own.

“People have really stepped up for Noah, and he has stepped up for a lot of people that need some help,” Butler junior forward Sean McDermott said.

Noah Weiss is a student manager for the Dawgs, and in addition to his workload of practices, games and classes he’s shouldered a campaign to raise money for cancer research.

“Throughout my life, cancer has had a huge impact on me,” the sophomore said. “And I felt like I had been called to do something about it.”

At 16, Noah lost his best friend to melanoma. Cancer also took his grandmother. Both of Noah’s parents are cancer survivors.

“It’s life changing,” he admitted. “It makes you realize what’s really important in life and it makes you want to fight for those who are fighting and to make a difference.”

This month, he committed to doing 100 pushups a day, “started out tough, doing ten sets of ten, now I do sets of fifty,” Noah said with a smile. He launched a GoFundMe for people to donate toward supporting his efforts, with the money going to the V Foundation.

“This is for them, this is to commemorate them,” the business major said. “I can do pushups if they can do chemo treatments.”

He enlisted the help of his teammates, like McDermott, who’s mom recently battled and beat cancer.

“It’s awesome to see that he was willing to put himself out there for a cause that he really believes in and that people have stepped up and contributed to it,” McDermott added.

If Noah does 100 a day, I figured I had to pump out a few reps too. The most basic of exercises is one Noah hopes will have a major impact.

“Every day I get new people donating, I am just so thankful. And I don’t want this to be about me, I really want to honor those, there are so many people that have survived and that have passed from cancer that it’s important to keep fighting to put an end to this disease.”