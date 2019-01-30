Click here for delays and closings

Authorities arrest man wanted for 2017 murder despite sub-zero temperatures

Posted 4:58 pm, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, January 30, 2019

Richard Williams (Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Despite sub-zero temperatures, authorities arrested a man wanted for a 2017 murder on Wednesday. The Circle City tied its record low of -11 degrees during the morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took 36-year-old Richard Williams into custody after a short pursuit. Along with murder, Williams is also being charged with resisting law enforcement, and carrying a handgun without a license.

Williams is accused of killing 34-year-old Johnny Woods, who was found shot to death on a downtown sidewalk beneath an underpass at South Meridian Street just north of South Street. His death was the 100th murder in Indianapolis that year.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a fight. Witnesses described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a red shirt. He was driving a dark green or blue older model Chevrolet pickup truck.

2017 murder victim Johnny Woods (Photo provided by family)

