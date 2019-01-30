× About 1,700 IPL customers without power near IU Health Methodist Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 1,700 Indianapolis Power & Light customers are without power downtown.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the electric company said the outage is near IU Health Methodist Hospital, but the hospital is not affected.

IPL says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible,” wrote IPL in a tweet. “Thanks for your patience.”

At the time of the outage, the company said more than 1,800 customers total were without power. Click here to see IPL’s current outage map.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.