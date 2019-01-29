Woman, baby taken to area hospitals after car goes off the road, slams into tree on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman and a baby were taken to area hospitals Tuesday after a car slammed into a tree on the near north side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at Fall Creek and 31st Street.

IFD said the car was heading westbound on Fall Creek when it went off the road and hit a tree. IFD crews extricated the 20-year-old woman from the car; she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

A 1-year-old baby in the car was properly restrained, IFD said, and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health as a precaution. Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating.