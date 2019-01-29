× Tim McGraw performance headlines CBS’ Super Bowl pregame show

ATLANTA, Georgia — Tim McGraw will headline the Super Bowl pregame festivities in Atlanta on Sunday.

His performance will take place at the NFL Tailgate Party, and his new single “Thought About You” will be televised live on CBS’ Super Bowl pregame show.

McGraw is married to fellow country music star Faith Hill. She performed the national anthem at the previous Super Bowl in Atlanta after the 1999 season and sang “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl after the 2008 season.

Earlier on Super Bowl Sunday, Aloe Blacc will perform at the NFL Tailgate Party. He will be joined onstage by Atlanta’s David Walker & High Praise for a live televised performance on the pregame show.