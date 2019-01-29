A lot of people these days invest a lot of money and time in their pets. Jordan Schwartz of Strategic Wealth Designers joins to talk about protecting yourselves from a potential pet disaster. Jordan, how exactly does pet insurance work?
Pet insurance
-
Lesser-known economic drivers
-
Wild swings on Wall Street
-
Economic landscape of Indianapolis
-
Reading the January markets
-
Encore career
-
-
Getting money back on your taxes
-
Planning for retirement
-
Keep these financial tips in mind if going through divorce
-
How Strategic Wealth can help you
-
Brick and mortar vs online shopping
-
-
Best ways to save on holiday spending
-
Tips on saving for children and grandchildren
-
Financial expert discusses election’s impact on stock market