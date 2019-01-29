Click here for delays and closings

New Pacers PA announcer says dream job trumps long commute

Posted 10:16 am, January 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers fans hear his voice at every game. The team’s new public address announcer, Tim Sinclair, travels from Illinois to call every home game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sinclair says the commute is worth it for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.