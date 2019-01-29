INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers fans hear his voice at every game. The team’s new public address announcer, Tim Sinclair, travels from Illinois to call every home game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sinclair says the commute is worth it for the opportunity of a lifetime.
New Pacers PA announcer says dream job trumps long commute
