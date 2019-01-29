× List of warming shelters in central Indiana

With dangerously low wind chills of as much as 35 below zero prompting a Wind Chill Warning for Tuesday night through Thursday in central Indiana, here is information on warming centers available in local communities…

MARION COUNTY

• Indy Parks’ Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. on Thursday.

HENDRICKS COUNTY

• Brownsburg Fire Headquarters, 470 E. Northfield Drive, Brownsburg, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday thru Friday.

HOWARD COUNTY

• Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior Street, Kokomo, open 24 hours until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

TIPTON COUNTY

• Trinity Wesleyan Church, 3021 W. SR 28, Tipton, serves as the designated Tipton County Shelter.

• Tipton Fire Department, 227 E. Jefferson Street, Tipton, open as needed.

• Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department, 750 Development Drive, Tipton, open as needed.

• Kempton Volunteer Fire Department, 103 W. College Street, Kempton, open as needed.

• Sharpsville United Methodist Church, 228 W. Meridian Street, Sharpsville, open as needed.

• Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3398 E. 150 Street, Tipton, open as needed.

• Windfall Community Building, 210 S. Independence Street, Windfall, open as needed.

WAYNE COUNTY**

• Rock Solid Ministries, 1024 E. Main Street, Richmond, available Wednesday & Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Contact: David Eales or Helen Manning 765-962-5099

• Richmond Community Senior Center, 1600 S. 2nd Street, Richmond, Wednesday only from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 765-983-7300

• Richmond Fire Department- Station #1, 101 S. 5th Street, Richmond, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday if needed.

Contact: 765-983-7266

• Richmond Fire Department- Station #5, 1971 West Main Street, Richmond, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday if needed.

Contact: 765-983-7364

• Abington Fire Department, 4618 Pottershop Road, Centerville, on call.

Contact: Josh Minnix 765-969-3285, Fire Station 765-855-3950

** Note: Persons who intend to utilize the warming stations should call the designated contact prior to arrival; also the sites will be serving for warming purposes and are not set up to accommodate overnight stays.